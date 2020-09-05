CHUBB,

Phillip Raymond (Phil):

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 4 September 2020, in his 90th year. Loving husband of the late Hazel. Loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Linda, the late Lynette, Warren and Janice, Joy and the late Graeme Cruickshank, Shirley and Trevor Fitzgerald. Cherished grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff Te Ata and San Michele for the wonderful care given to Phil. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday 9 September at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Chubb Family, c/- PO Box 137, Te Awamutu.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



