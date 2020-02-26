Phillip ANDREWS

Death Notice

ANDREWS, Phillip Francis:
Late of Cairns, passed away peacefully on Friday 31st January 2020. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Merlene, Loved father of Quinn and Karla. Loved by all his family and friends. All Phillip's family and friends, are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service which will be held at Cairns Funeral Directors Chapel, 36 Pease St, Manunda, on Thursday 5th March 2020, commencing at 10.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 26, 2020
