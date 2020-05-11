HARINGTON,
Philippa Nancy:
Passed away peacefully at the Glaisdale Rest Home in Hamilton, on Friday, 8th May 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved sister of Margaret Shallard, and her late brothers, Richard and David Harington. Much loved aunt of her nieces and nephews, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt of many. Respected kindergarten teacher to generations at Miropiko Kindergarten. Special thanks to Gordon, a truly caring friend, especially in her declining years. Thanks to the caring staff at Glaisdale Rest Home. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life, at a later date, when we are able to gather. Communications to the Harington family, C/- Philip 0210-230-8134
[email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on May 11, 2020