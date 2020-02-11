Reverend Professor Philip SALLIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend Professor Philip SALLIS.
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St-Mary's-in-Holy Trinity
446 Parnell Rd
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Christ Church
180 Tiki Road
Coromandel
View Map
Death Notice

SALLIS, Reverend Professor
Philip John:
On 8 February 2020 at home in Coromandel, at peace. Beloved husband of Kathy; cherished parent (with Patricia) of Adrian, Nigel and Matt, and stepfather to Robbie and Christopher; father-in-law of Monica, Tamara, Carola and Elissa; Grandpa to Jasmin, Fleur, Isabella, Liliana, Hunter and Damian; much-loved brother of Margaret, and uncle to Vanessa and Sarah, Brent and Michael, and Sarah and Simon. A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 2.00pm on Tuesday 18th February at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Rd, Auckland. Rosary will be held at 7.00pm Monday 17th February at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden. A memorial service and interment of ashes will take place at Christ Church, 180 Tiki Road, Coromandel, at 2.00pm on Saturday 22 February.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.