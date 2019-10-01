COOKE, Philip Eric:
Passed away at home on Thursday 26 September 2019, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Nancy for 52 years. Much loved Dad to Andrew and Bruce, and father-in-law of Adelle. Very proud Grandad to Quinn, Anastasia and Sophie.
Will be sadly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Cambridge, would be appreciated. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at the Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Cambridge, on Friday 4 October, at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 1, 2019