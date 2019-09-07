WHITBREAD-EDWARDS,
Peter:
On 4 September 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne for 54 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Denis & Raewyn; Barry & Jenny; Matthew & Michelle; Annette & Alton; Katrina & Peter. Loved Grandad "E" of his 12 grandchildren. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held on Tuesday
10 September 2019 at 11.00am, at Hamilton Central Baptist Church, Charlemont Street. All communications to the Whitbread-Edwards Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 7, 2019