WHELAN, Peter:
The adventure ended suddenly on Sunday night, 12th January 2020, on his 46th wedding anniversary with his wife Gill. Adored father and father-in-law of Kerry and Ross, and Grant. Cherished grandpa of Ryan, Malachi, Livvy, and Sam. Much loved son of Eileen and the late Terence. Beloved brother of Jenny, Kevin, and Ann.
Gone Home
A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the St Peter Chanel Catholic Church on Thursday 16th January at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Whelan Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 15, 2020