UTATAO, Peter (Nuts):
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 30th June 2019. Beloved son of the late Heniola & Manuaeto Puhotau. Dearly loved brother to Jennifer Puhotau. Loved husband to Tina and cherished father to Winnie & Thomas, Jozanne & Rawiri, and Eddie & Renee. Loving Papa Pete to 14 Mokopuna. Grandson to Sialemata Pasisi Family. Uncle to Lakua family. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 3rd July 2019, at 11am at Westside Presbyterian First Church, 11 King Street, Frankton, Hamilton. All communications to Utatao Family c/-, PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247
Published in Waikato Times on July 2, 2019