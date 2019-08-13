SMITH, Peter John:
Aged 60 years. Died suddenly on 10 August 2019 at home in Morrinsville. Dearly loved special son of the late Cliff and the late Margaret. Loved brother of Carl, Corinne, and the late Paul. Loved step-son of Leonie. A service is to be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 19 August 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Smith family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019