SCOTT, Peter Wallace:
On July 4, 2019, in Hamilton. In his 82nd year. Dearly loved husband of Audrey. Treasured Dad of Ken; Jackie & Stephen; and Russell & Joanne. A very special Pop-Pete of Ashleigh & Justin, Matthew & Daniel; James & Emma. A Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Chartwell Co-operating Church, Comries Road, Chartwell, Hamilton, on Monday, July 8 at 1.00pm, and will be followed by a private cremation. All communications please to the Scott family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on July 5, 2019