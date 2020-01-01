REID, Peter Sinclair:
Unexpectedly on 29 December 2019 at home. Aged 62 years. Beloved husband of Jo-Anne for 39 years. Beloved father to Matthew & Selina; Jared & Emily; Lydia & Sean; and Alexander & Lydia. Loved Pa to Joel & Mila; Madeleine & Oscar. Loved brother of Elizabeth, Mark & Jonathan. Loved son-in-law to Josie Scott & Devon Standen. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held on Friday 3 January 2020 at 1.00pm at the Horsham Downs Community Hall, cnr Horsham Downs Rd & Osborne Rd, Horsham Downs. All communications to the Reid family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 1, 2020