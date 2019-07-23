RAMSAY,
Peter Douglas Kenneth:
PhD, QSM
On Sunday 21 July 2019 Peter passed away peacefully in his sleep at Rossendale Rest Home, Hamilton. In his 80th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lesley for
62 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of Tracey and Bruce and John and Rowena. Proud Grandad of Amelia, Ethan, and Niamh.
Mãku te ra e tõ ana; kei a koe te urunga ake o te rã.
Let mine be the setting sun; yours is the dawning of
a new day.
Our grateful thanks to the
staff at Rossendale for
their love and care of Peter.
A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held on Thursday 25 July in the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 309 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, at 12 noon followed by cremation. Communications to the Ramsay family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on July 23, 2019