McWILLIAM,
Peter (Andrew Peter):
Passed away on Friday 30 August 2019, Aged 91 years. Dearly Loved husband of Barbara. Father & father-in-law of John & Lizzy, Jane & Gary, Duncan & Linda and the late Katie. Stepfather to Rick & Elena, and David. Grandfather to James, Anna, Sam, Tom, and Lucy. All communications to the McWilliam Family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A Funeral Service for Peter will be held at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton on Tuesday 3 September 2019, at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019