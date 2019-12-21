McMAHON,

Peter Ian Hemphill:

Passed away peacefully at Lawrence House, Te Aroha, on 18th December 2019, aged 87. Loved husband of the late Dawn. Stepfather of Carol, Kate, Shirley, and Marlene. Father-in-law of Dave, Phillip, Joe (deceased) and Ray (deceased). Friend of Henry. Poppa of Marc and Melissa, Gavin and Marie, Corey (deceased), Tara and a great-grandfather. Loved youngest son of Peter Joseph and Margaret Olive McMahon and brother of Frank, Hazel, Margaret, Nellie, Jean and May. Special thanks to the staff of Lawrence House for their wonderful care. A service for Peter will be held at the Te Aroha RSA, Rewi St, Te Aroha, on Monday 23rd December, at 11.00am, followed by interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Aroha Community Hospital would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to the McMahon family C/- Broadway Funeral, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.



