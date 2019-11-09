LOWES, Peter James:
Suddenly at home in his beloved veggie patch on 5th November 2019, aged 55 years. Much loved son of Derek (deceased) and Mary. Brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Janifrie, Diane and Martin, Tony and Kelly. Loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and a special friend of Sally. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Monday 11th November 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Heart Foundation NZ www.heartfoundation.org.nz Communications to the Lowes family, c/- Legacy Funerals, PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 9, 2019