KIRK, Peter Ronald:
On 25 October 2020, peacefully in his 80th year. Loved husband of Barbara, loving father of Carolyn and Chris Andrews, Lynda and Richard Lovelock, Steve and Karine. Adoring Pa of Tahlia, Mak, Hayley, Kerri, Sean, Mila and their partners. Special Pa to Manawa. A service for Pete will be held at the Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short St, Matamata on Thursday 29 October at 11.00am followed by burial in Te Aroha. All messages to the Kirk Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga.
Broadway Funeral Home Matamata & Jones and Company Funeral Services Tauranga
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 27, 2020