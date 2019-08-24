KARL, Peter Bernard:
Peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital on Thursday 22nd August 2019, with his loving and caring family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Masja for 51 years. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Deirdre and Chris, Andrea and Roland, Brent and Lisa, Aaron and Rachael. Adored grandad to his 13 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Peter will be held at St George's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Te Kuiti, on Tuesday 27th August at 12.30pm, followed by the interment at Te Kuiti Cemetery. All communication to Karl Family, PO Box 241, Te Kuiti.
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019