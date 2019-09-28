HALE, Peter Allen:
Passed away peacefully on 23rd September 2019 surrounded by family after a brief battle with illness. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jackie. Loved Dad and great mate of Nicki & Greg Fitzgerald, Katrina & Dave Seelye, and the late Russell. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nelson Tasman Hospice. Peter's Memorial Service will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday 30th September at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019