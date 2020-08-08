Peter COWLRICK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter COWLRICK.
Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

COWLRICK, Peter Gregory:
Suddenly but peacefully on August 7, 2020. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best mate of Yvonne. Loved father and father-in-law of Maryann and Johnathan, and Mark. Cherished grandad of Brianna, Jasmine, and Sherrilee. A service for Peter will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata, on Wednesday 12th August, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cowlrick family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.