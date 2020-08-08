COWLRICK, Peter Gregory:
Suddenly but peacefully on August 7, 2020. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best mate of Yvonne. Loved father and father-in-law of Maryann and Johnathan, and Mark. Cherished grandad of Brianna, Jasmine, and Sherrilee. A service for Peter will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata, on Wednesday 12th August, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cowlrick family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 8, 2020