Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter CORLETT. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



1958 - 2020

Passed away at home on Sunday 3rd May 2020. Strong and brave against cancer until the end. Very much loved husband of Tina. Dearly loved Dad of Renee, Erin and Nita. Cherished son of the late Ralph and Zeta Corlett. Loved brother of Helen and David. Best 'Grumpy' to Lilah. So sadly missed by Jack, Elly, Cam and all the rest of his family, friends and community. A private cremation was held on 5th May. A Memorial Service with all family and friends will be held to celebrate Peter's life once circumstances allow. Messages to: 273 Pukahu Road, RD2, Paeroa 3672.







CORLETT, Peter Valentine:1958 - 2020Passed away at home on Sunday 3rd May 2020. Strong and brave against cancer until the end. Very much loved husband of Tina. Dearly loved Dad of Renee, Erin and Nita. Cherished son of the late Ralph and Zeta Corlett. Loved brother of Helen and David. Best 'Grumpy' to Lilah. So sadly missed by Jack, Elly, Cam and all the rest of his family, friends and community. A private cremation was held on 5th May. A Memorial Service with all family and friends will be held to celebrate Peter's life once circumstances allow. Messages to: 273 Pukahu Road, RD2, Paeroa 3672. Published in Waikato Times on May 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers