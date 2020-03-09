Peter COLEMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter COLEMAN.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel
Chapel Drive
Te Awamutu
View Map
Death Notice

COLEMAN,
Peter William (Pete):
Reg. No: H21604, Royal NZ Navy, Chief Petty Officer Master at Arms. Principal Corrections Officer at Waikeria. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 3rd March 2020, after a courageous battle. Cherished partner of Sue. Dad to Tracey, Richard, Kathryn and Jason. Much loved brother of Sandra, David, Noeline and Jane.
"A brave, proud man with so much dignity."
A celebration of Pete's life will be held at The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 9th March 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Coleman Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.