COFFIN, Peter:
Kua hinga he tôtara o roto i te wao nui o Waimahana. Peacefully passed away on January 14, 2020 at Hillview Home, aged 84. Devoted husband of the late Esther (nee Manga,) and adored father of Harata and the late Tariki, Pita and Leyann, Hutana and Rozel, and Phil. Cherished 'Papa' of all his mokopuna and great-grandchildren. Beloved son of the late Charlie and Harata, adored brother of Te Mahutu (dec), Hutana (dec), Te Waka (dec) and Paddy, Muss, Rangipare and Beau Raharuhi (dec), and revered Uncle Pudgy to all their children. Peter will lie at Môkau Kohunui Marae, Piopio. For details of the service, please ring 021 210 7332 (Hutana), or 022 129 5891 (Shannon).
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 16, 2020