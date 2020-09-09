BROWN,
Peter Vincent (Jack):
In his 92nd year. Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on 3 September 2020 in Hamilton. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy and adored dad of Dianne, Peter & Robyn, and Ian (deceased). Cherished grandad of Nicholas, Christopher (deceased), Robert and Sam. Victoria and Ross and Grace. Loved great-grandad of Chace, Eve, Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide. Thanks to the staff at Hilda Ross Special Unit.
Resting Peacefully
A private service has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 9, 2020