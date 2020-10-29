BRIAN, Peter Norman:
Suddenly on Tuesday 27th October 2020. Aged 64 years. Treasured partner of Marian. Much loved Dad to Hannah and Thomas and father-in-law to Luke. Cherished grandad of Laura, Esther, George and Mabel. Loved son of Marjory and the late Donald and brother to John, David (deceased) and Rob. A service for Peter will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, on Saturday 31st October, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 29, 2020