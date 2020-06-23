BELCHAMBER,
Peter Ernest:
Passed away peacefully, with his family at his bedside, in Waikato Public Hospital on Sunday 21st June 2020. Aged 85 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Marlene for 52 years. Beloved father & father-in-law of Daniel, Ruth & Malcolm, and the late Stevie. Treasured granddad to Caleb and Lani.
"Psalm 1"
A Memorial Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Cambridge Baptist Church, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 30th June 2020, at 1.00pm. Donations to World Evangalisation for Christ NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Belchamber Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from June 23 to June 29, 2020