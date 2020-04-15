BARRETT, Peter:
Kitty and whanau would like to acknowledge all of the love shown to us during our time of loss. We would like to thank everyone for all of their online tributes and to send a special thank you to all of the staff and management of Radius Kensington for the care they have provided for Peter these last few months. Another special mention to Charmaine and Rachael for the special care that they had provided for him at home.
Peter/Percy being a hard core rugby fan, go the Chiefs and Waikato. ONK ONK!
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 15, 2020