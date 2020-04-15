Acknowledgement



BARRETT, Peter:

Kitty and whanau would like to acknowledge all of the love shown to us during our time of loss. We would like to thank everyone for all of their online tributes and to send a special thank you to all of the staff and management of Radius Kensington for the care they have provided for Peter these last few months. Another special mention to Charmaine and Rachael for the special care that they had provided for him at home.

Peter/Percy being a hard core rugby fan, go the Chiefs and Waikato. ONK ONK!



Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers