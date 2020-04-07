BARRETT, Peter:
Passed away peacefully on 6 April 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Kitty for 53 years. Loved father and father-in-law to Karen, Steven and Gaynel, Jeremy and Alicia and Shawnee. Beloved Poppa to Hayleigh and Peter, Caroline, Finn, Shade, Heath, Riley, Te Akanui, Tara and Ede. Beloved Great-Poppa to Skylah. Peter will be cremated and a service for Peter will be held at Mangatoatoa Marae at a later date.
The bus finally stopped for you
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 7, 2020