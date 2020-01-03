MEEHAN, Perry Brian:
Sadly passed away on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 60 years old. Dearly loved husband to Jody Meehan, father to Emily and the late Rebecca. Cherished friend of many and will be missed dearly. Service will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery & Crematorium, at 2.00pm on Saturday 4th January 2020. Our greatest thanks to the Onemana Surf Life Saving Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Onemana Club. All communications to the Meehan family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 3, 2020