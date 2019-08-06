SHIRLEY, Peggy Novert:
Passed away Sunday 4th August 2019, aged 94 years. Treasured wife of the late Skip for 59 years. Loved by her sons, Graham and Paul; daughters-in-law Christine and Lyn; her grandchildren Rachel & Pete, Lauren & Ben, Matthew, and Stephen and Peggy's great-grandchildren Quinn and Xavier.
"A smart, forthright, funny lady, she will be deeply missed by all."
A service for Peggy will be held on Friday 9th August in All Hallows Chapel, Southwell School, 200 Peachgrove Road, Hamilton, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to CCS Waikato may be left at the chapel. All communications may be made to Peggy's family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.
