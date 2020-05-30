Peggy LEE
LEE, Peggy Gillian:
On Thursday 28th May 2020, aged 70 years, following a short illness. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jamie Karl, Matthew Karl Lee and Kate Pinnuck, and Roger Hoekstra and Anne Marie; and fond grandmother of Daniel, Jonty, Anthony and Joshua. Wife of the late Andrew Karl. Daughter of the late Olive and Colin Lee, Rotokauri. Beloved sister of Robin Matheson, Janet Begbie (deceased), Judy Lee and twin Wendy Lee. A funeral service for Peggy will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday 3rd June at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Raglan Community Arts Council (Old School Art Centre), Kiwibank Account No: 38 9018 0232468-00 (Ref: Peg Lee memorial).



Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hamilton Park Chapel
