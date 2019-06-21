JASPER, Peg (Ripeka Peggy)
(nee Pickering):
On 19 June 2019. 88 years old, beloved wife of Ivor Jasper. Loved mother of Jennifer, Betty, Geoffrey, Annette, Kathleen & Thomas. Nana to 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild. Service to be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel (Newstead), at 11.00am, on Saturday, 22nd June 2019, followed by nibbles & refreshments at Woodside Estate Function Centre, Woodside Road, Matangi. All communications to Jasper family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on June 21, 2019