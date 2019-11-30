POMPEY,
Pauline Raimapaha:
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 28th November 2019; aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Lou Pompey, cherished mother of her 9 children, her mokopuna and great mokopuna. Eldest daughter of Kiri Kowhai & Harry Tuhakaraina and whanau. Mum will lay in state at Hukanui Marae, Gordonton. Service will be held on Monday 2nd December, at 10.30am, kai hakari to follow and interment at Kai a te Mata Marae, Morrinsville.
"Rest in love our Mum,
Nanny, Sister, Aunty
Forever in our hearts"
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 30, 2019