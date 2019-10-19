OGRAM, Pauline Lydia
(née Goodman):
Passed away peacefully on 17th October 2019 at St Andrews. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Maggie, Mark and Sherylle and Janie and Dave. A very special Nanna Goanna to Jed and Kristy, Zak and Elly, Sam, Abby, Mack and Loche, and Great-Nanna Goanna to Pia, Atlas and Emi. Special thanks to all the staff at St Andrews for all their wonderful love and care. A farewell service for Pauline will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 1.30pm.
State of Grace East
09 5270366
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 19, 2019