HODGSON,
Pauline Helen (nee Keene):
Passed away peacefully on 4th July 2019 at San Michele, Te Awamutu. Loved wife of the late Leslie James. Much loved mother of Raymond (dec), Sandra and Dave, David and Sharon, Grant and Theresa. Special grandma of Sharne and Amanda, and great-grandson, Marshall.
"Together again with her sweetheart Les."
Special thank you to Dr Alison Glover and San Michele. In accordance with Pauline's wishes, a private service has been held at Alexandra House Chapel. All communications to 45 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on July 11, 2019