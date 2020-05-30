Pauline HARTNOLL
HARTNOLL,
Pauline Margaret:
Sadly passed away in Nelson after a long illness, bravely fought, on May 23, 2020, aged 70, surrounded by her loving family. A private cremation was held. Deeply loved wife of Russell, mother of Alicia, Lauren and Nick, grandmother of Sophie, Eli, Hannah and Lucy, daughter of Neville and Joan Harding, sister of Marie, Diane and Karen.
A well-regarded teacher, special to many, her cheekiness, wit and wonderful smile will be greatly missed.


Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2020.
