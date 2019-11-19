BASSETT, Pauline Anne:
On Sunday 17 November 2019, Pauline passed away peacefully at home, while surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Colin, loving mother and mother-in-law to Murray and Piri and Shannon. Cherished Nan of Kane, Ikaika, Angus and Ria. Eldest daughter of the late Nancy and Fred Whitfield and family. A Service to remember and Farewell Pauline will be held on Thursday, 21 November 2019 in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook St, Hamilton at 1.00pm. All communications to the Bassett Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 19, 2019