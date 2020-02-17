Paul LASSLETT

Service Information
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Trustpower Baypark Stadium Lounge
81 Truman Lane
Death Notice

LASSLETT, Paul:
Died on Tuesday, 11th February 2020. Loved and respected father of Aaliyah Chase, and grandfather to Titus. Loved son of Nimu and Robert. Loved brother of Kiran and Stephen. Loved by his nieces and nephews. Will be missed by all his Whanau. A service for Paul will be held at the Trustpower Baypark Stadium Lounge, 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday, 19th February 2020 at 12.00pm. All communication to the Lasslett family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 17, 2020
