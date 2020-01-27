AMIES, Paul Dickinson
(Hoppa):
Sadly as the result of a car accident on Wednesday 22nd January, Paul passed away peacefully, and surrounded by his loved ones, in Waikato Hospital on Thursday 23rd January 2020 aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sue. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nicole, and Steven and Yvette. Treasured poppa of Lachlan, Jordan, and Holly. A service for Hoppa will be held in the Te Aroha RSA, 67 Rewi Street Te Aroha, on Thursday 30th January at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 9308 Hamilton 3240 would be appreciated and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Amies family, c/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 27, 2020