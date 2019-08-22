EAGLESON, Pattie Irene
(formerly Currie):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 21st August 2019, aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Thomas Eagleson and the late Roy Currie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Claudia Currie, Gary and Joy Currie, Beverly (Bev) McLocklan, and loving friend of Peter McLocklan. Cherished Nana of Aaron & Anna, Rachael & Steve, Kent & Melissa, & Lochie. Great-Nana of Lola, Frank, Alessia, Analie, Charlotte & Alexandra. Funeral Service for Pattie will be held at the Melville Methodist Church, 2 Bader Street, Fitzroy, Hamilton, on Monday 26th August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Olive Lawn Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Correspondence to the Eagleson/Currie Family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 22, 2019