  • "Fond memories of times spent together,a special lady at rest"
    - Aileen Sillick
  • "Sad to hear of Patsy's passing, all my sympathy to the..."
    - Dorothy Moore née Cornes
  • "KIA ORA fAMILY, MY SINCERE CONDOLANCES ON THE PASSING OF..."
    - Maree Saunders
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Raglan Union Church
1 Stewart Street
Raglan
Death Notice

LORENZEN, Patsy Jessie
Patricia (nee Saunders):

Cherished wife for 59 years of Alex. Much loved Mum of Lesley, Ralph and Jackie. Devoted Grandma of Dwight and Dawn, Ross and Carla, Daniel and Katrina, Hamish, Jessie, Isaac, Hannah and Hazel. Beloved Great-Grandmother of Charlie, Reuben, Zachery, Paxton, and Vinny.
She held us in her arms
with love. Held in the heart
of the family forever.
A funeral service for Patsy will be held on Monday 6th July 2020, at 11.00am in the Raglan Union Church, 1 Stewart Street, Raglan. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The Stroke Foundation. All communications to the Lorenzen family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.

Published in Waikato Times from July 2 to July 4, 2020
