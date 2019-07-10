SARJEANT,
Patrick Alan (Sarj):
Passed away on 8 July 2019. Much loved husband of Nicole. Loved and caring Dad to Jessica, Caidan, Brodie, and Kourtney. Loved son of Colleen and the late Kevin. Loved son-in-law of Podge and Michelle. Loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. A service for Sarj will be held at The Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Hungerford Crescent, Hamilton on Friday, 12 July 2019 at 12pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Sarjeant family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 10, 2019