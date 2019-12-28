OWENS,
Patrick Charles (Charlie):
Peacefully at Hilda Ross Retirement Village, Hamilton, on Thursday 26th December 2019. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Lee, and Simon. Adored grandad to Charlotte and Ryan. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hinewai Street, Otorohanga, on Tuesday 31st December at 11.00am, followed by interment at Otorohanga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the Owens family request donations to the Cancer Society and these may be left at the church. All communications to Owens Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 28, 2019