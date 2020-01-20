Patrick GREEN

Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Hamilton
Death Notice

GREEN, Patrick (Pat):
Sgt 65658 2nd NZEF 24th Inf. Btn. At Waikato Hospital, Hamilton; aged 102 years. Much loved husband of the late Grace and father and father-in-law of Gillian (deceased), Paul and Pat (Katikati) and Kevin (Paeroa). Adored grandfather (Pop) to Chris and Zai (Wellington), Angela (Wellington), Sally (Tauranga) and Thomas (London). A special and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the staff at Hilda Ross Retirement Village and the staff at Waikato Hospital for their care of Pat. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Hamilton, on Thursday 23 January at 1.30pm. All communications to the Green family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216.

Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
