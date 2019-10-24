DOAK, Patrick Hugh:
Passed away suddenly, surrounded by his family, on 22 October 2019. Treasured son of Hugh (dec) and Betty Doak. Brother to Mike, Tony, Sue, Chris and Kevin. Brother-in-law to Memory, Bub, Ken and Cathy. Loved Uncle to many. Beloved partner of Sandra O'Shaughnessy (dec). Wonderful Dad to Kathryn and Marelle.
Strong to the end, always
in our hearts.
Funeral Service, 11.00am, Friday 25 October, Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, 12 Esplanade, Whitianga.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019