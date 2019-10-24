Patrick DOAK

  • "Having known this wonderful man for many years we are..."
  • "How sad for such a good man to depart so early. From one..."
  • "To all the family please accept our sincere condolences for..."
  • "Love and strength to all of the Doak family at this time...."
    - Marion & John Fleming
  • "DOAK, Pat: Sadly passed away suddenly 22nd October. Will be..."
    - Pat DOAK
    Published in: Waikato Times
DOAK, Patrick Hugh:
Passed away suddenly, surrounded by his family, on 22 October 2019. Treasured son of Hugh (dec) and Betty Doak. Brother to Mike, Tony, Sue, Chris and Kevin. Brother-in-law to Memory, Bub, Ken and Cathy. Loved Uncle to many. Beloved partner of Sandra O'Shaughnessy (dec). Wonderful Dad to Kathryn and Marelle.
Strong to the end, always
in our hearts.
Funeral Service, 11.00am, Friday 25 October, Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, 12 Esplanade, Whitianga.

Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
