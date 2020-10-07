BLEWMAN,
Patrick James (Pat):
7 February 1944 –
1 October 2020
Pat passed away peacefully at Horowhenua Health Centre, Levin in the presence of Kath and James. Deeply loved and treasured husband of Kath. Dearly loved and admired father and father-in-law of James and Joice Blewman (Jakarta, Indonesia), Kirsten and Dan Simpson (Sydney), and Andrew Blewman and Sharyn Moore (Sydney). Adored and respected Grandad of Alexander and Ethan Blewman, Ally, Flynn and Billy Simpson, and Jack, Tom and Lily Blewman. A Requiem Mass, and Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Pat's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Convent Road, Otaki, on Saturday 10 October 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Society of St Vincent de Paul, Otaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2020