ANDERSON,
Patrick William:
On 27 July 2019 at home surrounded by family, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy and father & father-in-law of David, Robert (dec.) & Debbie, Jenny, Trish, Brendon & Sandra. Loved Poppa of 9 grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited for Patrick at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Corner Thames Street & Victoria Ave, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 1 August 2019 at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Patrick will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrinsville, on Friday, 2 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Anderson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 29, 2019