WHITE, Patricia Anne
(Trish) (née Dobbie):
On 20th September 2020, peacefully at Hospice Waikato with her loving family at her side. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Neil, and cherished Mum of Jack, Elizabeth, Lauren and Emma. A Requiem Mass for Trish will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Wednesday 30th September at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the church or made online to 'Donate - Waikato Hospice'. Thank you to Hospice Waikato for the incredible care and love that they showed Trish.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 28, 2020