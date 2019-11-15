Patricia TURNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia TURNER.
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium Chapel
49 Cemetery Road
Maunu
View Map
Death Notice

TURNER,
Patricia Mary (Mary):
Passed away November 8, 2019, at home in Kaikohe, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late John Ellery. Much loved mother of Bryce, Malcolm, Douglas, Iain, and the late Neil. Loved Gran to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister, aunt, and friend.
Will be sadly missed
A service for Mary will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, 49 Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Thursday, November 21, at 12.30pm.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.