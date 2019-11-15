TURNER,
Patricia Mary (Mary):
Passed away November 8, 2019, at home in Kaikohe, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late John Ellery. Much loved mother of Bryce, Malcolm, Douglas, Iain, and the late Neil. Loved Gran to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister, aunt, and friend.
Will be sadly missed
A service for Mary will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, 49 Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Thursday, November 21, at 12.30pm.
