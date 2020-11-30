Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Patricia Beryl (Pat):

On 28th November 2020 peacefully at the Assisi Home, Matangi; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Frank. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lance and Kath, Sheryl and Gordie Dabell, Gregory and Vicki. Much loved Nana and Grandma of nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grand-children, and 2 step-great-grandchildren.

Our Matriarch has gone

and is at peace with Dad.

Special thanks to the staff at Assisi Home and St John's and their staff for their wonderful support of Mum. Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Great South Road, Huntly, on Thursday, 3rd December at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Huntly. All communications to the Straker family, RD1, Huntly 3771.







