SMITH, Patricia (Pat):
On July 13, 2020 peacefully at Lansdowne Park Care Centre, with her husband by her side. Dearly loved & adored soulmate, friend, and wife of Raymond for 63 years. Loved friend of Paula & Bernie Kelly and Dianne & Keith Taylor (all from Hawkes Bay). Special thanks to the wonderful staff & friends at Lyndale Manor & Lansdowne Park for the love & care shown to Pat over the last 6 years. According to Pat's wishes a private service has been held.
Rest peacefully,
my love to eternity
Published in Waikato Times on July 18, 2020